Lawmakers ignore health issues

On March 22, the Herald-Leader had two stories on the front page that were related, though most might not see it at first glance.
One was about a proposal by lawmakers to raid the public workers health insurance fund. The other was about overdose rates in Eastern Kentucky being higher than the national average. How are these stories related? Easy. Both are about responsibility.
Both stories highlight the failure of state leaders to do right by their citizens. Instead of acting responsibly, our lawmakers choose to take from citizens who expect to be treated fairly. As for the overdoses, anyone who has paid attention knows that drug makers and their champions in Frankfort knew there was a connection between the addictions of our fellow citizens and over-prescribing opioids.
Our elected leaders are supposed to represent us responsibly. They swore an oath and have a duty to protect our general well being. They must use our tax dollars efficiently and properly.
Raiding the health insurance fund and ignoring a public health crisis are two failures of our leaders to protect citizens. It is time lawmakers stopped boosting their social media status and eating from the corporate money trough.
Michael Taylor
Lexington
