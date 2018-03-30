Re-JECTED! Get that claim outta here!

Last year, I got a routine physical and my insurance refused to pay for the lab test. This year, my son got a routine physical and the same company refused to even pay for the physical.
When I refused to pay, the lab sent the bill to a collection agency. My son was told the insurance company’s mistake was now “his problem.”
I noticed these problems started last year under the new administration and a GOP-controlled Congress. Our Congressional representatives have repeatedly advocated rolling back the ACA, reducing regulations and getting government out of the way. That has made these problems worse.
Private health insurance cares about their bottom line. They don’t make money paying medical bills. They make money denying payments and hoping their customers pay instead, out of frustration or ignorance.
Kentucky lost insurers and competition, not because of the ACA, but because people like Rep. Andy Barr refused to use funds to offset losses in the private health insurance market. We now have only one insurance company for the 6th District with an ACA-mandated program. CareSource now pretty much does whatever they like. Next time you’re facing similar frustrations, contact Barr and thank him for the displeasure he has brought you.
Peter Wedlund
Lexington
