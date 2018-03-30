Blinded by the lies

I was appalled by a recent letter writer’s praise for President Donald Trump. How can he overlook all the vile, racist, ignorant, irresponsible comments Trump makes on Twitter, in press conferences, on Fox News programs? How can he ignore the outrageous lies? How about the assault on our basic American values enshrined in our Constitution? And what about his multiple bankruptcies and refusing to pay small business vendors for their excellent work on his various building projects?
I’m sorry, but I could not be more ashamed to be an American with Trump as president. Maybe he’s not stupid, but he is unethical, hateful and suffers from malignant narcissism. He is a liar, is undermining faith in our credible, free press and is encouraging more people to hate others who are not white, which is laying the groundwork for more violence. Plus making health insurance markets more unstable and driving up costs even further and making life worse for citizens and immigrants who aren’t just like him: rich and white.
Now does the writer understand why the majority of people in this country hate Trump? He needs to take his blinders off.
Elizabeth Wallen
Springfield
