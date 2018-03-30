Life is sacred...then you’re born

We are failing our children. People worry, scream, holler and demonstrate to protect the unborn child; however, if the child makes it to school, then they are walking targets for any crazy.
It is ridiculous to expect a teacher to be armed and ready to defend the classroom, when we will not even speak to our Congresspersons about their out-of-touch responses to the wishes of Americans who want some form of background checks. That is the ultimate in trying to pass the buck.
The NRA, Congress, the adults in the room are all responsible for the lethal atmosphere in our schools. We parents who fret and worry about our children seem to have no problem letting them go to school with targets on their backs.
It is time to stand up as the protectors of our children. It is time to tell Congress, the NRA, and the president that our children are more important than any political contribution. We need to state that our childrens’ lives are dearer to us than anything else.
Never miss a local story.
If Congress truly thinks offending the NRA with sensible background checks and restrictions is more important than our childrens’ lives, we have the wrong Congress.
Mary I. Lisle
Lexington
Comments