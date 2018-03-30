One-and-done-for...BRICK!

What’s happened to the University of Kentucky basketball program? We’ve got a coach who has said that his main goal is to recruit players to go to the NBA. Why isn’t the NBA paying his salary? It sounds to me like that’s what he’s working for.
I know Coach John Calipari can talk a squirrel down out of a tree, but Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart needs to get us a coach whose main interest is winning national championships. It takes juniors and seniors to do that.
Marvin McFaddin
Paintsville
