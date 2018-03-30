Letters to the editor on gun policy

What if guns were Tide pods?
How many children are supposed to die in order for people to maintain an irrational fantasy that they could be a “good guy with a gun?”
Our right to survive a day at school will always outweigh their right to own any kind of gun they want. Our Founding Fathers used guns that fired one or two rounds per minute. The AR-15 can shoot at least 45 rounds a minute. Times have changed. Guns have changed. It only makes sense that our gun laws change with them.
A couple weeks ago, teenagers around the country began eating Tide pods as an Internet challenge. Many got sick and some even died. Stores began making them harder to purchase, even though most people have enough sense not to eat laundry detergent. They did that because it’s the sensible thing to do.
Never miss a local story.
Ten or so people died from eating Tide pods. More than 56,000 people were killed by guns in the last three years, including 2,710 children under 12. Why can’t we use that same logic on a much larger scale?
We have to forget our differences and unite to save thousands of lives. And sending thoughts and prayers doesn’t begin to compare to policy and change.
Caroline Yandell
Sophomore, Sayre School
Lexington
What about a compromise?
The Parkland school shootings have again thrown the gun debate back into the spotlight where there seems to be little or no compromise.
Those in favor of stricter gun laws make compelling arguments that individuals should not be allowed to purchase guns until at least the age 21. We have all known immature individuals younger than 21 that we felt should not be allowed to purchase a weapon, particularly not an assault rifle. On the other hand, pro-gun advocates argue that because we allow an 18 year old to join the military, we cannot deny them the right to buy a gun, which is another compelling argument.
How about we compromise?
If you are willing to join the military, which means you have undergone the training and evaluation that military enlistment entails, then sure, you have earned the right to purchase a gun. Otherwise no, not until you are 21, and certainly not an assault weapon.
I know that won't solve the problems, but at least that gives you a more time to mature. Despite what our Declaration of Independence states, I think it is “self evident” that we are all created equal when it comes to maturity and mental stability.
Darrell Taulbee
Lexington
Ban and confiscate
Most states require background checks, banning the mentally ill or felons from having a weapon. This should include physical abusers, the mentally handicapped and chronic bullies.
All schools and campuses should have no-tolerance programs, banning all bullying, both physical and mental. All schools should be required to take necessary disciplinary action, including holding the parents responsible.
It should be illegal, as it was when I was growing up in Connecticut, for one to have an automatic weapon. Violators should be heavily fined and have their weapons confiscated. Strictly vetted persons could pay an annual fee of, say, $1,000 to maintain their license. They should not be allowed to trade, sell or give any such weapons to another person not authorized by the federal permitting system. All automatic weapons should be inventoried, semi-automatic weapons would be equipped to fire only a maximum of seven rounds, and dealers be heavily fined and sentenced should they sell any device that would modify this requirement.
One last problem is how we will be able to legislate the removal of all other illegal guns, automatic rifles and military hardware from the general public.
Finally, will our politicians — Democrats, Republicans, liberals, independents — put aside partisan politics to legislate a final solution to this cancer that has infected our society?
Edwin B. Swan
Somerset
It’s a people, not gun, problem
The National Rifle Association has over 5 million members in America,who are dedicated to the preservation of the Second Amendment. They are well-trained in the safe handling of guns, with many being sportsmen and hunters.
I am a life member and my guns have never shot up a public space or killed innocent people. I was taught right from wrong growing up. All of these shootings are a “people problem” not a “gun problem.” It takes hands to load and hold weapons and fingers to pull triggers.
Did not shooter Nicholas Cruz see the signs, “weapons are illegal on school property” that day? Sure, but persons with criminal intent don’t obey laws.
So, leave the NRA out of the shootings. Instead, focus your wrath on the bumbling, fumbling FBI and the cowardly armed deputies who waited so long to enter the school building.
Eugene Sharp
Corbin
Gun safety nonpartisan
The availability of guns is part of the problem. America’s most popular rifle, the AR-15, was used at a Newtown elementary school, an Orlando nightclub, a Las Vegas concert, a Texas church and a Parkland school. An honest conversation has to involve the need to get some of these dangerous weapons off the street.
We have to manage gun ownership like operating a car, using drugs or alcohol or any activity that could affect others. Tightening background checks is a must. We can enact gun control without infringing on the right to bear arms. I have absolutely no problem with responsible individuals having guns for hunting and recreation. No civilian needs weapons made for war. Are we at war with each other? This is pure madness.
I ask that those who agree with me to contact their representatives in Washington and Frankfort. We need a comprehensive bill to be brought before Congress immediately. Common-sense gun reform isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue.
It’s an American issue. It’s a moral issue.
Frances Strange
Bardstown
Parenting falling short
What factors lead a kid to violence, a large-scale rampage? Traumatized by dysfunctional families, poverty, abuse, bounced between mom, dad and grandma? Instability? Are these kids raised with a psychosis, narcissism, no empathy, no remorse, no respect for laws made for our safety?
Do they spend most of their time in the basement playing videos and watching movies? Do they think killing looks fun?
That points at parenting, not school teachers.
Are these young killers experiencing conflict at school, or problems with drugs or alcohol? Some say they were bullied. We all have been. Or maybe the killers are uncontrollable bullies themselves.
Are underpaid teachers expected to predict or see warning signs of these killer kids and their copycats? Or are they to help kids acquire knowledge, while showing competence while teaching, preparing kids through education so they can contribute good deeds to our society?
Richard Jones
Frankfort
Hold parents responsible
The acquisition of weapons has become easy and affordable, which has led to teenagers’ thinking about using them and not realizing the danger.
I find that the parents are responsible for teenagers engaging in such terrible acts. The courts should hold parents responsible for their negligence.
It is regrettable for families to receive news of the killing of their children on their school campus. Such acts may make adolescent students sad or aggressive because of the difficult moments they experienced.
Putting metal detectors at the entrances of schools is a possibility, and the presence of security guards or voluntary forces at the entrance and exit will send a message to the mentally disturbed that they are under surveillance.
Our children are our future and the future of the nation. The responsibility of preserving them is one of the most important governmental tasks. I do not have students in my family, but I feel that all students are my children.
Sarem Alhamadani
Lexington
Ban military-style guns
When the president argues that teachers should be armed as a deterrent, I mourn for our children, and I wonder what extremes of totalitarianism we will embrace so that anybody can buy, not just any gun, but an AR-15.
They are designed to kill as many humans as possible as quickly as possible. Their high-velocity bullets pulverize any organ they hit. Civilians have access to guns made expressly for hunting, skeet or target shooting. They don’t need weapons of mass destruction.
Who would choose to own one, knowing that the privilege is paid for with the blood of children? Banning these weapons should be a no-brainer. What then hardens people’s hearts? Do we fear one another that much?
When, however, the students of Parkland speak: articulate, grieved, angry and determined, I am encouraged.
Sherry Chandler
Lexington
Let’s just ban everything
Well, if we are going to ban assault rifles, let’s do cars and trucks. They kill kids and adults, too. Let’s not stop there: Planes kill people. We can ban sports as well; some kids die from sports. The people who want guns banned shouldn’t drive, fly or go to sporting events.
Guns are like cars. If the gun is left alone on a table, there will be no action from the gun. If a car is parked with the engine off, the car will have no action.
Chris Berry
Carlisle
Comments