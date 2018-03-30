Letters on pension-bill vote

Who’s next for lawmakers’ deceit?
I am heartsick at the deceitful passage of a pension reform bill attached, appropriately, to a sewer regulation bill. No member of the public was allowed to see it and no actuarial analysis, required by law, was done.
Legislators insist this measure was necessary. This is a lie. This is the method they have chosen to deal with the issue, rather than the hard work of tax reform which will increase revenue and make taxation more fair to poor and working-class Kentuckians.
Our governor insulted teachers by calling them selfish and ignorant. Name-calling says more about the person resorting to such tactics than the group being attacked. But since he referred to World War II, let me do the same with a quote from religious leader Martin Niemoller:
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out ...
“Then they came for the trade unionists ...
“Then they came for the Jews ...
“They came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Do not think, if you are not a public employee, that you will not be affected by underhanded politics. You don’t know what might come next.
Jane Preston
Danville
Impressive attack on democracy
I am impressed. Regardless of your opinion on the pension situation, Democrat or Republican, whiskey-drinking, cigar-smoking, greasy-haired politicians across the South are humbled in their admiration of the manner in which this bill was passed.
The most important piece of legislation in years, passed as an amendment to a sewer bill with absolutely no opportunity for voter scrutiny or input.
Scot Eccleston
Harrodsburg
Whole thing smells like sewage
Was the pension bill attached to a sewage bill or was a sewage bill attached to the pension bill? From what I have read, it is kind of hard to tell the difference. It might have been more appropriate if they had combined them into one sewage bill. That certainly would have communicated more clearly what the General Assembly and our governor think of our teachers and our state employees.
Kudos to the teachers for Friday’s “sickout” and I encourage their continued “ill health” until this latest mess is cleaned up.
Charles A. Bowsher
Lexington
