Letters about Trump leadership

Trump attacks rule of law
President Donald Trump has now begun a full-court press against every person in law enforcement and in the government who might attempt to apply the rule of law against his collaboration with the Russians and in his possible other crimes, including money laundering, tax evasion, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
This man seems willing to go to any length, tell any lie and destroy the lives and reputations of any who stand in his way — for whom he has no empathy, compassion or regard.
He sees himself as a king, a dictator, a despot, a plutocrat and he longs to achieve the same power in America that his idol, Valdimir Putin, has in Russia. He is a very dangerous man, far and away the most dangerous that this country has faced in more than a century.
The Republican Party is totally in his thrall and will do nothing to stop his relentless drive to seize all power, leaving him standing astride the remains of our democracy and our republic. The next few weeks are going to be key. American democracy, the existence of our republic and the primacy of our Constitution hang in the balance.
Jim Porter
Danville
Resist pull toward authoritarianism
President Donald Trump seems to be gaining extreme momentum down the slippery slope toward authoritarianism. His desire to have drug dealers executed is out of the Pol Pot playbook. Why not have money launderers executed, since they are usually the ones financing the drug trade, along with other nefarious activities such as white slavery and illegal arms dealing?
The people who Trump is known to do business with, especially those from the Russian mafia, are the ones who should be put to the sword.
It is so obvious how Trump admires and emulates these criminals. That is not who we are as Americans. Also, many who support Trump identify as Christians. If they would read history, they would know that authoritarianism is the antithesis of the American ideal.
They would know the settlement of America by way of genocide was a sin, and so was slavery. They would understand that their worship of guns and hateful rhetoric is a sin. All of these inclinations are against the good. America has a purpose as a world leader — to aspire to the good. Trump is leading a movement away from the good. Good people must resist.
Sean McElroy
Lexington
