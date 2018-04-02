Letters to the Editor

Pro-life a misnomer

April 02, 2018 06:52 PM

Brian Shoemaker’s Right to Life Association and the entire pro-life constituency need a rethink on the name of their beliefs and organization. Shoemaker’s commentary quotes Albert Einstein: “Widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty,” then proceeds to focus strictly on human beings.

So it’s really pro human life, isn’t it? After all, the demographic is represented in the political realm by the most strident anti-environmental faction of the last 50 years, who are also often the most strident “pro-lifers” on Capitol Hill and elsewhere.

The mental gymnastics involved in claiming to be pro-life while destroying the environment, on which all life depends, is beyond my comprehension.

Perhaps pro human birth would be a more suitable moniker.

John Scott

Lexington

