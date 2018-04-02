Bevin apparently doesn’t know better

Well, our governor has had another hissyfit about us retired teachers. He thinks we should go stand in the corner and be good little old ladies and gentlemen and not bother him and our illustrious legislators.
Perhaps being a maker of bells and a hedge fund operator did not prepare him for the give and take of good old Kentucky politics. Maybe he has not been a resident long enough to really understand the state.
Kudos to the column by Romanza Johnson of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. The column was well-reasoned.
William E. Ellis
Lexington
Comments