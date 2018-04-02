Principal a great compromiser

Henry Clay High School Principal Paul Little has calmly managed a series of challenging events with dignity and grace over the last month.
I want to thank him for meeting with and listening to the students and their families concerned about a student bringing a gun to school, for improving the way the school communicates with us, and for being a role model to his students.
Henry Clay remains an energetic, diverse, celebrated and successful school because of his leadership and the hard work of the teachers, administrators and staff who put students first.
Bill Cegelka
Lexington
