Wr-etched in stone

More care should have been taken before embedding the poem in a building at the University of Kentucky. Even allowing for poetic license, the phrase “there is us” is grammatically unacceptable.
“Us” is plural and objective — not subjective, as required in the subject part of a sentence or clause — and takes the plural verb “are,” meaning the phrase should have been “there are we,” which also rhymes with university.
Substantively, the world holds no “lofty promises” to be met in fulfilling its potential (appositive in last sentence) so the “opportunities” (plural subject of the sentence referencing the university) should have taken the plural possessive “their lofty promises,” not “its lofty promises.”
This may seem like nit-picking, but something set in granite should be carefully wrought, especially in academia. A sharp incoming freshman (or fresh-person) would catch this and not be impressed. Actually, the piece is not a poem but a succinct essay, nothing more.
Never miss a local story.
James Clark
Lexington
Comments