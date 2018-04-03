Letters to the editor: General Assembly

Why lower the tax rate?
The budget bill written in secret and passed on Monday fails to address the need for sweeping tax reform and contains provisions that worsen Kentucky’s poor revenue outlook.
It mystifies me that the legislature decided to reduce the rate for the highest tax bracket from 6 percent to 5 percent. As a member of that bracket I know that I can afford to pay 6 percent or more, and I do not want my taxes reduced.
In fact, I think additional tax brackets should be established with even higher tax rates. We desperately need revenue for government services in Kentucky, particularly pension funding and both primary and secondary education, and taxpayers in higher income brackets can afford to pay more to support those vital services.
Laura Keller
Lexington
No sympathy for teachers
So teachers can’t make it on $40,000 or $50,000 a year? That’s basically for nine months of work a year, right? Now when they look out at the kids in their classes whose parents for the most part make half of that, do they really expect the kids to have clothes on and a pencil and paper? I understand that promises of pensions for teachers and state workers were broken and somebody needs to go to jail for that. But public school teachers and those teaching in the colleges have built this society that is going under with WWIII coming. So, hey?
Floyd C. Shipley
Georgetown
Wrong pension changes
Kentucky Retirement Systems stakeholders are appalled by the actions of the General Assembly regarding public pensions. Last week, in the space of about nine hours, the majority party produced a 291-page pension bill and voted it out of the House and Senate.
Senate Bill 151 awaits Gov. Matt Bevin’s signature. Taxpayers need to understand three points about this bill:
First, KRS pensions were comprehensively reformed in 2013. That legislation reduced future liabilities by eliminating retiree cost-of-living adjustments and adopted a hybrid cash-balance plan for new hires in which employees and employers share risk.
Second, the new pension bill produces no significant reduction in KRS liabilities, according to the KRS actuary.
Third, stakeholders believe strongly that the benefit reductions violate the contract rights of members. Attorney General Andy Beshear and others will litigate.
Remember these points when the November election approaches. If your legislator voted “yes” to SB 151, it was a vote to make illegal benefit cuts that produce no significant savings for a system that already had been comprehensively reformed just five years ago. We urge citizens to vote accordingly.
Jim Carroll
Frankfort
Invest in Fayette teachers
If the Kentucky legislature is not going to support our teachers, why don’t we here in Lexington invest in our teachers? That is, we should immediately institute a complementary retirement fund and health-care stipend for teachers of Fayette County.
This would retain our current talented and devoted public-school faculty, and allow Lexington to continue to recruit high-quality educators to our fair city.
At the moment, we cannot rely on the whims of the governor and the legislature to do their jobs.
We need to invest in education. We need to invest in our children. We need to invest in the future. We need an educated workforce for Lexington to remain one of the economic engines in Kentucky.
Richard Ehrenborg
Margaret Readdy
Lexington
Inspiring political stand
Monday I saw a bunch of so-called “thugs” descend on Frankfort to defend public education and pensions in an inspiring display of solidarity. My social media was full of people spanning the political spectrum expressing support for teachers.
It seems Republican legislators forgot that one of the biggest employers in rural communities are the boards of education. Most of those communities voted heavily for President Donald Trump and Gov. Matt Bevin, who both rode into office on a tide of fear, lies and disappointment.
But the people are waking up to the fact that those who earn your vote by appealing to fear and hatred will throw you under the bus as soon as it is convenient.
As a commonwealth and as a nation, we must remember that “United we stand, divided we fall.” We shall either stand in solidarity in mutual support and care — regardless of class, color and creed — or we will be torn apart and preyed upon by those who wish to sow division, resentment and hatred.
I hope this is the beginning of a pro-worker coalition that stands in solidarity against the state and its big-business masters, and demands dignity and a fair wage for every worker.
Zachary A. Horn
Frankfort
Through with the GOP
I quit the Republican Party back in 1992. Too much pro-rich and anti-poor. Plus, they were becoming just plain mean.
Since then, they’ve changed in my view from being “not for me” to just being plain evil. Now certain conservative religious groups have also gone over to evil. They sold their votes to someone who is the antithesis of their savior.
I’d like to thank Gov. Matt Bevin for his help in persuading others to my views. It seems that every time he opens his mouth, especially on radio talk shows, insults, intolerance and hate just pop out. And government behind closed doors? Icing on the cake.
So, no more votes for Republicans. No more skipped elections.
And if you come to my door to spread the Word, the first thing I’ll ask is, “Who’d you vote for?” If the answer is any sort of Republican, better get that foot out of the door quickly because I don’t care if you lose it.
H. Stephen Midkiff
Mount Sterling
Not real democracy
I am outraged by the subversive tactics of the Republican Party, which clandestinely introduced an important bill on the pension system by substituting it for a sewer bill. How perfect. Because this behavior is a load of (expletive deleted). This is not how democracy is supposed to work. If this is a bill that will benefit our state, why sneak it in? These “representatives” need to be replaced by people who will engage the democratic process, not subvert it.
Zina Merkin
Lexington
Reject bill supporters
What should one do when duly elected leaders in Kentucky are disrespectful of the legislative process? Throw the rascals out.
Any Kentucky legislator who voted yes for Senate Bill 151 has lost the right to serve the commonwealth. The 300-page bill was rammed through the legislature in a secretive manner with complete disregard for those it affected and for the legislative process. Attached to a wastewater bill, no less.
Some of the key Lexington–area legislators who voted yes include Robert Benvenuti, Ralph Alvarado and Jared Carpenter. Stan Lee didn’t think this issue was important enough to cast a vote.
Several area legislators should be commended for casting no votes: Reginald Thomas, Alice Forgy Kerr and Ruth Ann Palumbo. They recognized this legislation was ill-conceived.
Public schools and public-school teachers are important. We need to show legislators how important they are by not forgetting this disrespectful legislative session.
William Farnau
Lexington
