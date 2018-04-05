Stop abortion

For every United States soldier who died in battle, 91 babies died by abortion in the United States since 1970. A pro-life rally in Washington on Jan. 22 received little coverage. There should have been two days of coverage for the rally and two days for the Marshall County shooting. God divided Germany for 28 years to make up for years of mistreating the Jews. What does he have in mind for our killing 60,000,000 babies “legally”?
The Roe v. Wade ruling, was not based on any law; it was something pulled out of thin air. Therefore, it is really illegal.
We’ve killed off much of the workforce and “Now Hiring” signs dot the landscape. As a former songwriter sang, “When will they ever learn?”
J. B. Armstrong
Bardstown
Comments