Education is the future

Public education should be a crucial investment for any state that desires productive citizens. This is even more imperative in the midst of technological revolutions shaping markets around the globe. Unfortunately, it appears the state has preferred to demoralize and defund the public servants who can prepare our youth for the challenges they must one day shoulder. The state should preserve a pension system worthy of the sacrifices made by its educators and other civil servants. The state should increase revenues, not only to support civil servants, but also to enhance the quality of the services provided to students. As a new educator serving an economically disadvantaged region, I see the costs of dwindling resources on a daily basis. This is a situation which we must rectify. If we sacrifice our education system for short-sighted goals, our children and grandchildren shall surely reap the costs.
Jason Kyle Richie
Hazard
