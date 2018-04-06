Bevin-ezer Scrooge

Gov. Matt Bevin must have taken his ideas on how to handle Medicaid from Ebenezer Scrooge’s book of empathy. Empathy is defined as the ability to be aware of and sensitive to thoughts and feelings of others. Scrooge had his opinions on how to solve the problems of the poor. His response when asked for charity was, “Are there no prisons? No union workhouses? I cannot afford to make the idle merry. Those who are badly off must go there. If they’d rather die, they had better do it and reduce the surplus population.” Without health insurance, Bevin may get Scrooge’s wish.
Cheryl Keenan
Lexington
Comments