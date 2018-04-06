NRA a terrorist group yet?

The National Rifle Association called for its members to rise up when YouTube removed gun content, and last week the business had to deal with an active shooter situation.
The NRA and its pundits attacked the Parkland, Fla., students for calling for gun control after surviving a mass shooting, and Easter weekend a death threat serious enough to warrant contacting the FBI was made against David Hogg via Twitter.
When a foreign organization, be it religious or secular, calls for their followers to rise up and they commit violence against Americans to change policy, the group is classified as a terrorist organization. May we now do the same with the NRA. If not, why not?
Rene Thompson
Covington
Comments