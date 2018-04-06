Immigration double standard

Memories appear to be short when it comes to President Donald Trump’s order to deploy National Guard Troops to the border.
President Barack Obama deployed 1,200 National Guardsmen to the border in 2010. The result was the apprehension of 18,000 illegals and the seizure of 56,000 pounds of marijuana.
Obama supporters are also quick to point out that between 2009 and 2015 more than 2.5 million illegals were deported, more than all previous presidents combined. They even called Obama “deporter in chief.”
Can my liberal and lefty friends please explain, when it comes to illegal immigration, why Obama was a hero and Trump is a racist and fascist?
Ray Depa Sr.
Lexington
