Letters: Legislature’s wrong tax votes

Sales tax expansion sweeping
I don’t think the legislators voting for House Bill 366 realize how broad the sales tax on services would now be (or maybe they do, but are downplaying it).
The bill may list specific business types, such as landscapers, but it eliminates the general exemption for service/installation charges for labor provided in connection with the sale of tangible personal property subject to sales tax. This applies not just to parts used in car repairs but to any personal property, such as computers, which some clients order from my company for installation.
So it looks like the tax on labor would also apply to HVAC installations, window installations, carpet installations, etc. And small businesses like mine will get taxed on payroll, income from employees’ labor and “sales” of that same labor.
Were our legislators being sneaky or just sloppy?
Vince Mongiardo
Lexington
Higher tax will hurt start-ups
There are many ugly surprises coming out of the Kentucky tax bill negotiated behind closed doors and then rushed through with no time for members to read it, let alone analyze it.
One thing that jumps out and clearly shows who the Republican majority is working for regards business taxes. Under the latest GOP tax scam, if a company has profits of over $100,000 it got a tax cut from 6 percent to 5 percent. However if a company, often a start-up or sole owner, made less than $50,000 its tax was increased from 4 percent to 5 percent.
Start-ups are the true job creators. Why make it even harder for them to get off the ground?
Howard Stovall
Lexington
