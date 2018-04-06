Bevin’s defense of Pruitt shocking

I am shocked that our Kentucky governor would disgrace himself in front of the nation with his tweets defending Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s abuse of taxpayer dollars.
Pruitt has charged extensive luxury travel expenses to the government since he took the position. These trips were vacation trips around a day or two of meetings. If this isn’t enough, he had been renting a luxury condo for pennies on the dollar from the wife of a lobbyist whose clients received approval for an oil pipeline expansion.
This company had a history of oil spills, which is a violation of EPA rules and regulations. This kickback alone should be reason for firing Pruitt from his position. I hope someone helps Gov. Matt Bevin clean the egg off his face.
Gene Varbella
Lexington
Comments