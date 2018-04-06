The sexual harassment complaint against former Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, still stands and the hearing will continue this week.
The sexual harassment complaint against former Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, still stands and the hearing will continue this week. File photo
The sexual harassment complaint against former Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, still stands and the hearing will continue this week. File photo

Letters to the Editor

Silence golden for GOP guys

April 06, 2018 08:41 PM

I am amazed that three old white guys (Republicans at that) whose party makes up the majority of the Kentucky legislature can have an ethics complaint against them dropped, even after they paid part of a $110,000 sexual harassment settlement as hush money to silence the accuser.

They did it, they said, partly because they didn’t want the Republican Party of Kentucky sued.

Surprised by this? No, not anymore. Who would be? We have a Republican president who paid a porn star $130,000 for her silence. Why should this type of business as usual in Kentucky be any different when it comes to the treatment of women?

Bob Sutton

Springfield

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

From The Hill to the track, Keeneland's first day of 2018 was a party

View More Video