Silence golden for GOP guys

I am amazed that three old white guys (Republicans at that) whose party makes up the majority of the Kentucky legislature can have an ethics complaint against them dropped, even after they paid part of a $110,000 sexual harassment settlement as hush money to silence the accuser.
They did it, they said, partly because they didn’t want the Republican Party of Kentucky sued.
Surprised by this? No, not anymore. Who would be? We have a Republican president who paid a porn star $130,000 for her silence. Why should this type of business as usual in Kentucky be any different when it comes to the treatment of women?
Bob Sutton
Springfield
