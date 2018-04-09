Salute to grit, savvy

In the March 19 Herald-Leader, Fred Jackson, a former coal industry worker, writes, “The needs of folks in Clay County didn’t disappear when coal jobs left. ... By necessity, we got creative. ... My brother and I founded Jackson and Jackson Reclamation Services.”
Bob King, of the Council on Post-Secondary Education, writes, “Today’s industries need creative thinkers, strong leaders and collaborative team members. ... Too few (Kentuckians) are pursuing the levels of education and training to meet the demands of these higher wage industries.”
Two different approaches to a single problem.
As a former college and technical institute instructor, I’m with Jackson.
More folks need to use their grit and savvy to create solutions. One-dimensional minds have created cyber-technologies that bring both amazing progress, as in medicine and manufacturing, and catastrophic problems, as in loss of personal and national security and diminishing trust and humanity in our relations with one another.
We can only make the best of things if we couple technical training with significant exposure to the humanities. Otherwise we will validate the warnings of artists and scholars who long ago envisioned a dreary world of “smart machines, dumb people.”
Ernest Henninger
Harrodsburg
Comments