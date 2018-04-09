Reject utilities’ ruse

I don’t always agree with Herald-Leader columnist Tom Eblen, but in the case of his columns on the anti-solar bill, I think he is spot on. All who read this letter should urge their state senators to do the right thing and not revive this flawed plan put before them by the Kentucky House.
Here is a case where small-business solar energy dealers and homeowners are able to innovate new technology and do a small part for a cleaner environment. What could possibly be wrong with a plan like this? Well, it gets into big business’ pocketbook, that’s what.
In economics, I was taught if new technology came about that would hurt some, but would benefit society overall, it should be allowed to move forward. Some utility companies claim that those who install panels are using the grid at the expense of less fortunate customers. This is just a ruse.
Since 2012, my Kentucky Utilities residential meter has gone from $8.50 to $12.25, a 44 percent increase, when inflation would have just taken it to $9.35. My general service meter has gone from $17.50 to $31.50 — a 60 percent increase, when inflation would just take it to around $19.25. Explain this.
Charles Adams
Georgetown
Comments