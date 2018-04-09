Off-duty Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham was shot and killed March 29. The suspect was killed by law enforcers in Clarksville, Tenn.
Off-duty Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham was shot and killed March 29. The suspect was killed by law enforcers in Clarksville, Tenn. Kentucky State Police/AP
Letters to the Editor

Shameful omission from paper

April 09, 2018 05:10 PM

On March 29, an off-duty police officer was shot to death in Hopkinsville by a man posing as a police officer. He was the third officer killed in four weeks in Kentucky.

There was coverage on three national TV networks yet not one peep the next day in the print version of the the state’s second-largest newspaper.

But yet you found space for three quarter-page articles for three days straight on a police-shooting protest 2,000 miles away in Sacramento, Calif. I guess the killing of one of our own is not news to the Herald-Leader. Sad commentary on your paper. And very shameful.

Mike Sweeney

Vice President

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police

