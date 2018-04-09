Grave marker of Helen Stigall, whose body was discovered in an abandoned bus in 1989 but was not buried for 26 years, at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Paris.
Grave marker of Helen Stigall, whose body was discovered in an abandoned bus in 1989 but was not buried for 26 years, at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Paris. Matt Goins
Letters to the Editor

Coroner is compassionate

April 09, 2018 05:11 PM

The Herald-Leader and other news media have attacked Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn over a body left inside a freezer for 26 years and other incidents. I find this report by a disgruntled employee totally outrageous. Although the report may be true, how can Ginn, who’s been in his position less than 10 years, be held responsible when the burial was delayed in order to try to find the deceased’s immediate family?

I find Ginn a compassionate man with high respect for the deceased. Remember Flight 5191? Remember the concrete slab that fell on the pregnant woman? Car accident victims?

This man deserves more respect than the media have given him. He should not have his name blemished by some past employee. His respect for the dead and finding their family or loved ones should be praised, regardless of how long it may take.

Lou Gregory

Lexington

