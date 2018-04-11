Letters to the editor: Secure your guns

Another kid brought a gun to school recently. This problem starts with the parents at home. I’m a gun owner myself, but I keep my weapons well secured and know where each one is located at all times.
If there is a weapon in your home, it should be secured in a way that no kid can get access to it. The schools should check everyone who enters the property for weapons. Kids think they are cool by doing something against the rules. Remember, gun safety begins at home.
Estill Smith
Lexington
