Barr v. Trump

I write to implore Rep. Andy Barr, as a member of the Republican leadership, to speak publicly on the matter of President Donald Trump’s thinly veiled threats against Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Barr must be unequivocal in denouncing this abuse of power and obstruction of justice. He must be clear that interfering with — let alone unilaterally ending — this investigation will have dire consequences, including impeachment. Trump’s behavior has gone beyond what can be justified as mere politics and must be reined in.
Congress has the power to enforce the Constitution against the president, and the time has come for the responsibility to the Constitution and the people take precedence over party affiliation. Barr must tell the president that this aggression will not stand, and he must be prepared to impose the consequences.
Justin King
Lexington
