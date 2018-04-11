Ignore Bevin’s spin

Please do not be fooled by Gov. Matt Bevin’s spin on public employees. He is employing the divide-and-conquer method to get support for what he wants. Public employees want him to do what others failed to do: fully fund the pension plan. The problem workers have is that this governor wants to continue to take from them to accomplish his goals.
If he would reduce the $13 billion we give away annually in tax breaks, while raising revenues and leaving the pension plan and employee health plan surplus alone, public employees would hold a parade for Bevin.
What are his motives for trying to discredit public employees? Here’s a few ideas: A) He thinks you’ll believe anything he says. B) He wants to be re-elected. C) He wants political cover to reduce state government.
There are so many options available to the governor and legislators that would allow them to resolve, once and for all, the pension fiasco.
David Dukes
Versailles
Comments