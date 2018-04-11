Golf course not wanted

Regarding a recent letter about the Andover Homeowners Association purchasing the golf course, what was especially mesmerizing about Judge James Ishmael’s order granting them the right to assess us is that the ruling was made in a case in which the HOAs and Whitaker Bank were litigating over use restrictions on the land.
The judge made a ruling against the homeowners in a case in which they were not a party. The order says “there being no objections...” Of course the bank is not going to object to someone buying the property from them.
The HOAs have spent close to six figures in legal fees forcing this down our throats. They’re playing with house money (pun intended). Attorney Nathan Billings has twisted the law like a pretzel. This is the same attorney who sued a family for having a playhouse for a child with cerebral palsy.
When we bought our houses, we had a few acres of common area and some landscaping to maintain. The HOAs are now forcing us to purchase and maintain 160 acres against our will. Regardless of whether or not it’s legal, it simply is not right. The residents in Andover do not want this.
Tom Seeley
Lexington
Comments