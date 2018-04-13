High-powered madness

The Second Amendment is invalidated when allowed to create a state of chaos where citizens are under siege. Our children face the daily danger of mass death from gun violence when open-air concerts become killing fields because of military grade weapons, and when cinemas, baseball fields, malls and other public areas can witness carnage in seconds. Those who oppose reasonable regulation of weaponry do not care about the validity of the Second Amendment. They only care to keep weaponry above and beyond the life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness of others.
It is a madness, nothing less. To be human and to be American is better than that. The Second Amendment exists to secure a free state, not a state under the oppression and siege of gun violence.
Robert Moreland
Lexington
