Yearbook: 2good2b....shot

Much discussion about gun violence in America’s schools assumes that schools do not contribute to the problem. As one who taught for 40 years in the University of Kentucky College of Education, I recommend we challenge that assumption.
In the latter half of the 20th century, American public education made a concerted effort to identify and help students with special needs. On the matter of student mental health, however, American schools allow thousands of students to slip through the cracks every year, without educators attempting to understand their perspectives. Some seethe with anger about their concerns; a relative few (fortunately) allow their anger to express itself in school violence. We cannot hope to prevent such anger if we make no effort to learn what makes adjustment to school so difficult for these students.
To give adequate attention to student suffering that can lead to gun violence, our communities need to budget funds for mental health many times greater than today. Why shouldn’t this be a top priority for all America’s communities?
Clint Collins
Lexington
