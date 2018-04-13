Same work detail as Hillary Clinton?

A presidents highest duty is to “uphold and protect” our democracy. Our Justice Department has indicted 13 Russians for conspiracy to interfere in our elections.
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, his defense secretary, his C.I.A. director, his FBI director and his White House cyber-coordinator are unanimous in their warnings about Russian efforts to undermine our election process in both national and state elections.
The Russians are sowing seeds of discord about our intelligence agencies, the press and any critics of their crimes. Even Congress has voted stronger sanctions which the president has refused to enforce. Dereliction of duty is enough for impeachment. “Lock him up” as Republicans often say about others.
Henry Everman
Richmond
