Walk this way.....NOT!

Many University of Kentucky students do not obey the laws regarding crossing the streets, especially around the VA hospital,where they have built a lot of new buildings.
They have no regard for cars. They are on their phones or talking to whoever they are walking with. I have come close to hitting a few when they just step off the curb, not looking either way. Then they start cussing and even kicking my car when I honk. Someone is going to get killed.
The campus and metro police need to crack down on these students. I know it will make them stop and think. They are college students, not elementary students and they need to act like it.
They should put their phones away and watch where they are going. It would hurt me so much if I were to hit one with my car.
Leonard Finn
Lexington
