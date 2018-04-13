Keep Ky.’s government open

Well, after years of screaming for “Crooked Hillary” to be locked up, the Republican Party, led by some ground-breaking thinkers in Kentucky, has admitted she was right all along.
Hillary Clinton, as secretary of state, was doing some of her official business on a private server and cell phone. Well, Kentucky Sens. Robert Stivers and Damon Thayer decided the practice should be enshrined into Kentucky law.
According to amendments to House Bill 302, if legislators do their government business on a private cell phone, computer, server or whatever, it is suddenly not public business. I guess they figure we are not sophisticated enough to understand such complicated issues. Lot of that going around lately.
But the public’s business — what they were elected to do for us— is the public’s business. They should not seek or get secret technological hidey-holes to keep what they do in the dark. Why are they afraid to govern in the light of day?
David L. Arnold
Versailles
