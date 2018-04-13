A well-regulated militia has gun rules

It is not necessary to repeal the Second Amendment. It is absolutely necessary to implement it properly, that is, to obey its intent and follow the laws it prescribes.
The text directly says: If you want to keep a gun, you need to be a member of a well-regulated militia.
A well-regulated militia would not allow criminals, insane or otherwise dangerous people to buy guns or ammunition; it would keep good records of its members and their firearms.
A well-regulated militia could allow citizens at age 18 or older to possess weapons, provided they were well trained and supervised. A well-regulated militia would not allow bump stocks, cop-killer bullets, large magazines, or machine guns to be in the hands of its members.
If the hundreds of thousands who participated in the recent march on Washington and elsewhere, and tens of millions who were moved by them, would pledge not to vote for any candidate who takes money from the National Rifle Association until it lines up behind the proper application of the Second Amendment, our national nightmare could come to an end within a couple of years.
Michael Kennedy
Lexington
Comments