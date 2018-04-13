Oaf in office

On Jan. 20, 2017, the nation heard repeated, in the following words, the presidential oath of office: “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.”
Unfortunately, the president has failed his solemn obligation to defend the Constitution and our system of democracy.
How so? First, by refusing to condemn attacks of information warfare by a hostile power, Russia, against a central pillar of the Constitution, our election processes.
Second, and more important, Trump clearly has no interest in protecting the nation from warfare of the same type in the future.
The obvious failure of the president to fulfill the oath of office leaves Congress no choice but to immediately investigate his failure, and to consider, if warranted, impeachment proceedings and Trump’s removal from office.
Arthur T. LaBar
Richmond
Comments