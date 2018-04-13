Simple fix: Stop funding lawmakers’ pensions

Being a simple person, I have a simple suggestion on how to solve the present public pension crisis. Past and present legislators and governors have not had the courage or interest to make sure sufficient money was allocated to make the funds solvent.
Having observed politicians for roughly seven decades, I’d say it is almost certain that the pensions of past, present and future legislators and governors are more than safe.
Since they created this problem, it is theirs to solve. A simple solution is to stop payment of all pensions to past, present and future legislators and governors and put that money into the teachers’ and other public employees’ funds until they are sound. Then, and only then, resume payment to politicians.
The problem will be who is tasked with passing the legislation. Don’t hold your breath.
James B. Todd
Lexington
Comments