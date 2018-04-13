Cut humanities? What happened to wisdom?

As a retired Eastern Kentucky University faculty member, I am horrified by the program cuts. In 2016, we lost the humanities and French programs. Now, cuts include programs in religion, theater and economics, among others.
I am particularly disappointed by cuts in liberal arts programs. As the world becomes more technological, liberal arts are more necessary. Unless we value the study of humanities, the arts, languages, cultures and history, we are cheating our students out of an important part of their lives.
This quote by writer Sandra Carey should be posted in all university administrative offices: “Never mistake knowledge for wisdom. One helps you make a living, and the other helps you make a life.”
That is, or should be, the primary mission of any university. A true university cannot be run like a business. Particularly since our governor seems to have contempt for teachers, our mission to help our students “make a life” by receiving the wisdom of other times, other places, other peoples and by learning how to think, we must develop other methods than automatically cutting programs.
I urge administrators to think outside the “business box” about what a university truly is and what it should be doing.
Dorothy Carter
Lexington
Comments