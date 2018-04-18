Letters to the editor

NRA AWOL, FYI
The National Rifle Association’s reaction to the youth demonstrations against gun violence in the United States was typical of its public stance: blaming this movement on adults “manipulating” students.
The NRA tends toward a siege mentality in that it reflexively rejects even modest efforts to address this issue. With its membership and money, it should be a leader in efforts to replicate strategies for confronting gun violence with more than “a good man with a gun.”
It could help mine the experiences of governments in Western Europe, Canada and Australia that have proved quite successful in those nations. Instead, it impugns the motives of gun-control advocates by equating attempts to promote responsible gun ownership and use with the total rejection of Second Amendment rights.
The NRA has assumed the mantle of leadership and must focus more on the multiple needs of the victims of gun violence. This focus has moved way beyond the concerns of hunters and self-defense from home-invasion. We are expecting more comprehensive and sophisticated responses and less posturing about “constitutional rights.”
Perhaps in a better world, the NRA could join forces with others in pursuit of alternatives to violence.
William Poole
Lexington
Empire in decline
Americans are getting too far away from our roots and losing track of why we became independent in the first place. Too many of us simply do not know or care about our history.
All empires collapse. Even though technically the United States is not an empire, it is approaching the point where its demise might be near. The infighting that is going on among our citizens is not healthy. We need to right the ship and get back to our roots, lest we go the way of the Greek, Roman, British and other empires consigned to the dust bowl of history.
Guy Comley
Berea
Dangerous party
It is common knowledge that President Donald Trump is a con man and liar. He is an extremely dangerous person to our country and the world. His friend Putin enabled him to be president by saturating the media with lies about Hillary Clinton, especially in the states with the most electoral votes. The Republican party is aware of his character yet continues to support him, simply because he has cut millions of dollars in taxes to the wealthiest 1 percent and pennies for the other 99 percent. Our country was already severely in debt due to the Reagan and Bush tax cuts and the Republican wars. Now the debt is beyond human comprehension.
Look at our Republican governor, who is trying to destroy public education and pension funding for retirees. Republican lies have caused the state of Kentucky to become a red state instead of the blue state of the past. Republicans invented the “war on coal” and used this lie to convert Kentucky to a red state where the 1 percent can flourish and the rest die slow deaths. Republicans love war because it makes lots of money for them. Trump may start a war when it looks like impeachment is at hand. Humanity is in danger.
Robert Ray Lillie
Georgetown
Pro-choice Barr?
Rep. Andy Barr loves to justify his legislative actions by using the phrase “more choices.”
Repeal of rules governing payday lenders was to provide his constituents “more choices,” although interest rates on payday lending are over 450 percent and cost Kentuckians over $117 million per year.
Support of school vouchers gives students and parents “more choices,” as though educational costs are solved by selecting the cheapest model independent of quality.
His support of the American Health Care Act was to give constituents “more health care choices” as though choice alone defines costs.
His repeal of coal regulations was to give his constituents “more choices” for energy, regardless of the indirect costs to their health, estimated in billions per year for Kentucky.
What the Sixth District really needs is “another choice” for its representative — someone who understands the needs of all constituents, not just those Barr listens to.
Peter Wedlund
Lexington
Election letters: Letters regarding the May 22 primary are limited to 150 words and must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, May 7. No letters from candidates, their staffs or family members.
