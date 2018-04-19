Letters for gun control

Beware tyranny of fear
The anti-gun control side will frequently focus on resisting tyranny, the assumption being that somehow being pro-gun control translates into being pro-tyranny.
This is expanded into the idea that the only thing preventing a dictatorial government is the ocean of firearms in this country.
Speaking as a lifelong lefty, I am as opposed to tyranny as the next person. I am also against the tyranny of fear. When each stranger is viewed as a threat, we separate ourselves from our community.
I am against the tyranny of indifference, whereby divorcing ourselves from civic involvement we let the votes of others speak for us.
If, God forbid, we should ever get to a point where the citizenry has to arm themselves and rise against a dictatorial government, it will not be an event to celebrate.
It would be the final step in a series of failures. It would be because we gave in to paranoia and fear. It would be because we embraced ignorance.
The next time someone promotes the idea that instant access to guns is the only obstacle to tyranny, remind them that nothing hurtles towards tyranny faster than fear, ignorance and indifference.
Scott Land
Perryville
Vote for gun control
When I see pictures of young students who were shot and killed at their schools in Marshall County and in Broward County, Fla., I feel like crying.
When I hear the president, the governor, and every Republican leader studiously avoid the word “guns” as they make their sanctimonious responses to the Florida school massacre, I feel like throwing up.
And when I realize that in 2014, all that Kentucky Republicans had to do to win elections was spout clichés, demonize President Barack Obama, and pander to the National Rifle Association, I feel like giving up. But I’m not giving up.
In the next election, I’ll vote for the candidate who has specific gun-control legislation to pursue, such as regulating gun shows and banning assault weapons. And though nobody can match the billions of dollars the NRA pours into elections, I’ll contribute whatever I can to help my candidate in his or her campaign.
When voters go to the polls, I hope they will remember that Obama has retired, Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi is not on the ballot, and that guns do kill people.
Shirley Baechtold
Richmond
Getting numb to shootings
People have become numb to school shootings because of how many times it has happened. How many more lives have to be taken before we realize that it is a problem? Does it need to be someone famous or important for them to realize how much it’s hurting schools?
Every life that was taken was important and people really need to realize how many more lives can be taken if change doesn’t happen. The Sandy Hook mass shooting was a shock to the world. But let’s be honest: People did forget about it after a while and went on about their lives until the next shooting happened.
Then that’s when we were reminded how tragic and horrific the events are and demand change but get no results. Seriously how many more lives need to be taken? Kids have to wake up and be scared of going to school, and in what world is that OK? School is supposed to be a safe place. but now it’s not.
Cynthia Sanchez
Lexington
