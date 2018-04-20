Letters to the editor

Jim Gray still a Democrat
Has everyone seen Jim Gray’s campaign ad? The one about the non-partisan pothole? Is he trying to run as a non-partisan? Trying to mask who he is?
Gray is extremely partisan. How can he run as a Democrat when his national party chairman says a candidate cannot run as a Democrat unless they are for abortion?
A Democrat is anti gender recognition, is anti Second Amendment, anti border security, anti tax reduction. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that when back in power they will repeal the tax reduction. How about Confederate statues? Gray is anti-statues.
This is the age of instant information, not the age of stagecoaches and steamboats. We in Kentucky will know immediately what Gray is doing, if elected. He will be Pelosi’s pawn. We won’t have to wait for the packet boat to arrive in Maysville to know we were sold a bill of goods.
Robert Murphy
Wellington
E-schooling? Egad!
A recent letter writer’s assertion that public schools have outlived their usefulness is without merit. It seems he believes that education consists of nothing but information that can be gleaned from online sources. On the contrary, education is multi-faceted and involves the whole person.
Some of the greatest lessons learned in school (public or private) are not facts but rather involve getting along with others, listening to other points of view, developing interpersonal communication skills, broadening one’s horizons. Those lessons cannot be learned while sitting alone at a computer.
An entire generation of children are growing up on screen time. Many are unable to make eye contact, have the attention spans of gnats, want instant gratification, and are isolated from human interaction.
In this era of uncivil behavior and narcissism, the socialization aspect of our schools takes on even greater importance. While online education can and does play an effective role in higher education, it is only after one has successfully navigated K-12 while learning the necessary interpersonal skills.
Carole Boyd
Lexington
Pension ripoffs thuggish
Gov. Matt Bevin is confused about who is the thug. Someone who tries to steal hard-earned pension benefits from old people is the thug. Complaining about them objecting to the robbery is just a thug’s pitiful effort to deflect his failure.
When we give away more tax money than we take in, the prudent thing is to stop doing it immediately. Trying to fix the the mistake by trying to steal from senior citizens, because it’s easier, is morally reprehensible.
Protecting those who pay no tax and those with unjustifiable tax exemptions while attempting to put the load on retired taxpaying folks is scandalous. Thinking Kentucky senior citizens won’t fight back is something only someone who doesn’t know us might do. We recognize thugs when we see them and take the appropriate action.
There is an old saying to describe someone who has exposed their lack of character. Bevin has “shown us his tail” too many times for it to be just a one-time mistake. Many in the Senate have, too. We won’t forget or forgive any of their shameless, inexcusable behavior.
Arlin Marsh
Lexington
Education not a priority
Will Rogers got it right, “When ignorance gets started it knows no bounds.”
I offer as glaring examples, both the process and the product of passage of the pension bill, the revenue bill and the budget bill.
A small group of small-minded lawmakers locked themselves away, consulting no stakeholders, no experts, no data analysts, no voices of experience to produce legislation that would affect every citizen of the commonwealth.
Legislators have now told us, and the rest of the country, loud and clear, that education is not a priority in Kentucky. Teachers do not need a strong internship program to support them as they enter the classroom, a professional development plan to foster their growth over their careers, or a sufficient and reliable pension to cover their retirement years. Students do not need textbooks. Learning is not important and besides, anyone can teach.
Judy Johnson
Lexington
What do we value?
We must love our children more than our assault rifles. Then the mass killings will end.
Judith Craft
Nicholasville
