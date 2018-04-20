Letters about Herald-Leader news, opinion

That’s not journalism
The Herald-Leader chose to run on a Sunday front page Tom Eblen’s hard-hitting commentary on former state Sen. Geogia Powers’ affair with Martin Luther King Jr. Incidentally, the most recent homicide made page 1C.
Some of us old folks recall the quality journalism of the morning Herald and the afternoon Leader. More recently, Herald-Leader investigative reporters exposed corruption or criminal activity in airport management, the library, Bluegrass ADD, among others.
Now the paper is tiny, is printed in Louisville and has habitually tardy delivery; quality investigative reporting is a faint memory. Staff has been slashed and office buildings are for sale. Nevertheless, the management believes a report on a 50-plus year-old dalliance is front-page worthy. This gives an entirely new meaning to the word “clueless.”
Dave Rosenbaum
Lexington
Snarky condescension
Commentaries from liberal educators Roger Guffey and Jim Hanna on March 26 pretty much encapsulate what got President Donald Trump elected: snarky condescension and elitist arrogance toward common sense and old-school values.
Guffey, always quick to bash conservatives and Republicans, hates that Gov. Matt Bevin has the gall to balance the checkbook of state government and fight for the rights of students and educators to mention God in school.
And how proud Hanna must be to hear his child curse when addressing the question of sacred life existing in a woman’s body. Another radical feminist in the making, primed to simply spout pro-abortion catchphrases. Sad indeed.
J.D. Mackey
Lexington
Poor parental guidance
Teacher Jim Hanna proposed in his commentary that women’s choices on killing other human beings are sacrosanct.
Hanna pooh-poohs God’s role in life and death decisions, but I suspect that if it becomes his life in question, he might welcome God to be making the decision, rather than the generic “woman.”
Biologically, there is no difference between Hanna and an unborn child, other than their respective stages of development. Historically, we know that once killing is accepted as a solution to “problems,” the decision falls to those with more power.
In the column, Hanna does not answer his 11-year-old daughter’s question, “What the hell do they (men) know?” So, we are left to assume that he accepts that men know nothing. She might have a right to expect more from him.
David Volk
Lexington
Light shed on bad history
Thank you for carrying the historical accuracy of the Vietnam debacle, and the current madness of saber rattling by American leadership.
Author Peter Berres asks of Americans, “who are we?” for such inhumanity to man — and slaughter of the relatively innocent?
Don Cassidy
Lexington
Focus on dangerous curves
Gerard Gerhard is on a mission to make Kentucky’s roads safer by advocating for signage to warn of dangerous curves. These curves are particularly dangerous at night.
He wrote about one accident that might have been prevented had proper signage been in place.
On other curves, Gerard shared his research and his investigations with numerous governmental agencies, but so far he is ignored like a voice in the wilderness.
Years ago, a New York Times investigative report on dangers at railroad crossings won a Pulitzer prize. Yet the number of deaths at improperly, insufficiently or even unmarked curves is, incredibly, higher than it was at railroad crossings.
I would love to see the Herald-Leader get a Pulitzer prize for writing about danger in curves. I am sure Gerard can provide local, state and federal highway locations where too many deaths have occurred or will occur.
If transportation engineers properly marked curves, as railroads did crossings, massive numbers of deaths could be stopped.
Don Pratt
Lexington
Un-Christian attack on Davis
I’m writing in response to a commentary by Tom Eblen, “Why book should create furious fist-pounding by Kentuckians.”
It always amazes me when people like Eblen think they can speak for all the people of this great state, about the name of Kim Davis’ book, “Under God’s Authority.” I love it. God created us, we are all under God’s authority but born-again Christians more so.
Eblen claims to be a Christian. He may have his name on a church book somewhere in this great state but it’s not written down in heaven like Davis, myself, and all the other born-again Christians.
Marvin McFaddin
Paintsville
