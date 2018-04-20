Letters to the editor

Democrats soft on guns
None of the three Democratic congressional candidates took a strong stand for gun control during the Wednesday debate. They all said in different ways that we need to have a measured response to the horrific shootings happening in our country. Gun control is my number one issue when voting.
America could follow the United Kingdom, Australia or any number of countries to ban guns. All this would take is people putting pressure on lawmakers. The Second Amendment is about having a militia — in other words, the military needs to be armed. It is not about citizens being able to walk around with assault rifles.
I am very grateful for the young people who know this, and have faith that when they can vote our country will make a sane decision about what the Second Amendment really means.
Cindy Frase
Lexington
Assembly-line b-ball
If “one and done” doesn’t end, college basketball will soon be a game of the past.
All the fans and spectators are getting for ridiculous amounts of money is to see a 30-game clinic. We are not getting a quality product.
Can you imagine a player like Karl Anthony Towns playing his senior year at Kentucky among other star players in college basketball? It would be like college basketball of old when Kentucky, UCLA, Marquette, Duke, Indiana and a lot of other teams were fantastic.
College basketball is going down little by little, and it will eventually fizzle out at the box office as prices rise and quality diminishes. We watch them learn how to play, and when they reach their peak the NBA gets them and fans get to see the process all over again.
It’s like feeding an assembly line, watching everything put together piece by piece and never getting to use the finished product. It’s a sad thing. The big-money men have done it again. Goodbye college basketball — it has been one hell of a ride for 71 years.
Howard Case
Lexington
Work out a Syria plan
Obviously chemical warfare in Syria needs to be stopped. President Bashar al-Assad needs to be deposed and replaced.
Before Donald Trump fully beats the drums of war, and our well-intentioned citizens beat their chests in support of vigorously inserting our military, I suggest that everyone read Mark Twain’s “The War Prayer.”
The civil war in Syria has destroyed the country. Unilateral intervention by the United States or even a small multilateral coalition at this point will risk a shooting war with Russia and Iran. Such a war and its aftermath will make the Iraq war look like a weekend at Woodstock.
The solution lies in a well-thought-out series of steps supported by all interested parties, including neighboring countries as well as Russia and Iran. The USA, rightfully indignant about the use of chemical weapons, has a place at that table and should support the consensus building that ends the civil war and replaces Assad with some form of oversight leading to a stable government that can defend itself against extremism.
In this situation statesmanship, and not weapons, would make America great.
Jim Brutsman
Cynthiana
Border troops a waste
Deploying the National Guard to the southern border lacks the development of policy, planning, funding and coordination with our allies and accurate evaluation of current need, from which everything that “Fake President Trump” has done since taking office suffers. As such, the deployment is half vast and should be canceled as a probable waste of time and money until proven otherwise.
John C. Wolff Jr.
Lexington
Climate treaty hurts U.S.
The Democrats, in confirmation hearings for Mike Pompeo, secretary of state nominee, brought up the Paris accords on global warming again.
It is a good thing they did. They are again reminding American citizens that the Paris accords were designed to penalize us with financial burdens and restrictions to further destroy jobs and industry.
Please remember, President Barack Obama signed these accords. Democrats are livid that President Donald Trump pulled out of this potentially total disaster. It is nothing but an anti-American treaty to bleed us to death. And they would have if Hillary Clinton had won. Our nation has led the world for 50 years in environmental policy. The European leadership hates America’s free market practices (what’s left of them), our tendency to want to protect our borders, and our refusal to bow down to the United Nations.
Voters rejected the Democrats and the party is totally rejecting our concerns. It suffers from a righteous superiority complex. Keep that in mind when we vote this fall. A vote for a Democrat is a vote against our country.
Camille Haggard
Lexington
Trump still a slumlord
Many people voted for President Donald Trump because they said we need a businessman for president.
Trump is no businessman, he is a slumlord. Businessmen actually negotiate deals with equals. Slumlords raise the rent whenever they feel like it and evict any tenants unable to pay. Slumlords demand security deposits and then refuse to repay the deposits for tenants who are leaving. Trump even does that to rich members of his exclusive golf clubs who want to resign and get their $200,000 deposits back.
Trump got tired of dealing with middle-class tenants and decided to become a slumlord for the world’s money launderers. Many of the residents of Trump Tower are anonymous corporations, the better for the world’s money launderers to turn their stolen funds into actual assets.
Every Trump attempt to run a real business ended in bankruptcy: Trump Casinos, Trump University, Trump Air, etc. Now Trump treats world leaders and members of the U.S. Congress like tenants to be bullied and exploited. It’s time to turn the tables and give him an eviction notice from the White House before he bankrupts the U.S. government.
Kevin Kline
Lexington
Comments