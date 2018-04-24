Motivating Matt Bevin

Gov. Matt Bevin has the ability to create a solution to the Kentucky pension mess.
This is the fellow who not only purchased a home and property valued at $2.9 million at a price of $1.4 million, he also had the power and authority to get the valuation dropped to $1.4 million.
Therefore, this is a person with the skills, connections and expertise to figure out a fair way to resolve the pension crisis.
He simply refuses to use his expertise, connections, resources and authority to support his fiduciary duties to the workers and residents of this state. He is saving these personal abilities to utilize them only for himself, his family and his cronies.
Let us make the legislative pension and pay systems equal, dollar for dollar, to the teachers’ systems of pay and pensions. Then he and the rest of the deciders will have an excuse for putting all of their abilities and capacities into governing fairly.
Not a valid reason, mind you, but at least an excuse.
Robin West
Lexington
