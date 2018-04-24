Lying (even to yourself) can be deadly

The root of all evil is not the love of money but lying. Everyone lies. Worst of all we lie to ourselves.
When we tell “white lies,”we rationalize that we are protecting others, but the truth is we lack the courage to tell the truth.
White lies are are easy to rationalize and make it easier to tell bigger lies. Some are lies of commission while others are of omission. When someone says or does something that is not right, it is easier to tell ourselves that it is not the time or place to confront the issue.
The Parkland shooter’s rage and intent were widely known by school and law enforcement officials but each for their own reasons lied to themselves and failed to take action.
Our society is declining and becoming less civil because lying to ourselves and to others has become epidemic. What to do?
Let’s start with you and me. If the next time I am tempted to lie (no matter how small the lie) and I can think, “No, I will tell the truth” and do it, I have taken a first, small step towards integrity and responsibility. Will you join me?
Ray Davis
Lexington
Comments