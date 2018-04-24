Why it’s easier to talk about not having sex than not having guns, and other Kentucky quandaries

KentuckyWired is essential. We have to improve rural broadband speeds or our youth will leave and never return.
I served on SOAR’s broadband committee and advocated for every school child to have network access at home.The fee-for-service model will never bridge the digital divide.
Stop running government like a business: The LLC laws have introduced moral hazard into the business community; the leadership development and candidate training system run by the Chamber of Commerce has produced legislative leaders who only understand profit/loss statements, not what it takes to build a successful society.
Given the choice of legislative leaders with a background in business or skills learned from leading a classroom, I will take the teacher every time.
Stop quid-so-quo: It is first cousin to pro-quo and connected to the lobby-PAC-polarization-stupid bills and not really addressing the real issues facing our commonwealth.
The latest is abstinence only sex education, but never abstinence only gun legislation. Why is it easier to talk about not having sex than not having guns accessible to kids?
When a law is declared unconstitutional why aren’t the people who voted for it removed from office for violating the oath they took to uphold the Constitution?
Ray Tucker Jr.
Somerset
