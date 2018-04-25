Cherry-picking Bible is last refuge of scoundrels

Steve Pitt, general counsel for the governor, was right on the money when speaking about the vendor who did not want to make t-shirts for the Pride festival. He said that “for two centuries” citizens’ rights to their beliefs were protected.
Yes, those slaveholders who found justification for slavery by cherry-picking biblical passages sure did. It’s comforting to know that tradition matters more to this state than progress and human rights.
To paraphrase a famous Englishman: Religion is the last refuge of scoundrels.
Sally Wasielewski
Lexington
Comments