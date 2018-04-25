Barr rolling back junk regulations

As a small farm owner I’m very happy with the job Congressman Andy Barr is doing. Thanks to his hard work for all of us in Kentucky, I don’t have to worry about the federal government deciding the two ponds on my land are somehow “navigable waterways” just so they can come in with a bunch of ridiculous regulations, or worse. Make no mistake, the Democrats in Washington want to get that power over our land.
We also need a strong leader familiar with the changing demands of global commerce which affect everything from soybeans to racehorses. Barr has the experience we need to make sure Kentucky products always get to market at the best price, and the cost to produce is kept in check.
Now that we’re rolling back all the junk that was forced on us by Washington, my vote is to keep Barr working hard for Kentucky.
Bill Marshall
Midway
Comments