Farr: the people’s choice for council

Please vote for Arnold L. Farr for council at-large. Local conversations about the poor have been dominated by well-meaning middle-class advocates (or worse). By contrast, Farr is a socialist whose proposals come from ongoing conversations with Lexington’s poor and working class.
As an organizer who works with my too-often-abused fellow tenants, I support Farr because he wants to listen to us and be our megaphone in the halls of power. He also has a great platform on poverty, the right to earn a decent living, and the lack of good disability and mental health services.
Now, we socialists are free-thinkers and disagreements arise. Farr would do better to foreground his socialism. Many evils in our society can only be tinkered with under capitalism.
Still, Farr is the people’s choice — a candidate who will amplify voices of poor and working class people. Let’s go Farr!
Will Emmons
Lexington
