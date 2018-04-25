Weed could be Ky.’s future

Kentucky teachers protested at the Capitol not just for better wages but for the very lives of our children. The better prepared and educated they are, the greater the benefit to our state and country.
The money these teachers seek is available in a new revenue stream just waiting for us: the cannabis industry.
States with robust and well-regulated cannabis industries are enjoying remarkable economic activity, as a result.
Colorado, with a population of 5.5 million, saw revenue of $150 million on sales of $1.3 billion in 2016. Most of the revenue is dedicated to the schools. California, with 20 years of medical legalization, has yet to experience the harms prohibitionists have been shouting.
Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have legal cannabis industries and are doing just fine. There is no reason to think we would have problems in Kentucky. Also, several studies have shown a significant drop in opioid-overdose deaths in states with legal marijuana.
Something is certainly off in the moral compass of a legislature that would allow the deaths and suffering of our citizens and a lower quality of education for our children rather than admit that prohibition was a mistake.
Thomas Vance
Alexandria
